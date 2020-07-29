SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says several people were detained at a problem house in the Mead area after neighbors expressed concerns about drug activity.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office Investigative Unit (SCIU) served a search warrant with assistance from SWAT Team members at the nuisance home Tuesday morning in the 4200 block of E. Nancy Ave.
An investigation into the home began after multiple complaints from neighbors regarding drug activity in addition to over 40 calls for service (drug calls, fights, noise, warrant arrests, stolen vehicle recovery, medical, etc.) in 2019-2020.
A detective determined through the investigation that 60-year-old Pamela Hays was a suspect and developed probable cause to obtain the search warrant. Authorities say multiple subjects with extensive criminal histories were know to frequent the house.
Several people at the house, including Hays, followed commands and were safely detained. Investigators located and seized methamphetamine, heroin, two rifles and additional evidence suggesting drug deliveries had been taking place.
Hays admitted during an interview with authorities that she had been selling heroin for several years. She was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for delivery of a controlled substance.
The investigation remains active and the Sheriff's Office expects additional charges.
"While investigators were at the scene, several neighbors thanked them, waved, and or gave them a “thumbs up” for their efforts," the SCSO said.
