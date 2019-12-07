Donated toys were piling up on Saturday as Spokane County Fire District #8 and the Spokane County Swat Team were collecting toys in the memory of Josie Freier and McKenzie Mott, who were killed in the 2013 Ponderosa jump crash.
Every year since the loss of his daughter, Rick Freier has collected Toys for Tots in memory of his daughter, Joise.
Rick Freier, who was in the Marine Corp, says Toys for Tots is something his daughter grew up in and loved helping to collect toys each year before she tragically died.
Rick now teams up with Albertsons store Manager Jerry Howard to collect the toys.
If you didn't manage to make it out to the event on Saturday, you can find a list of all donation locations on the Spokane Toys For Tots website.
