SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A local family says they were devastated when they went to visit a deceased loved one's grave site at a local cemetery and found a man they do not know buried within their family plot.

Sharon Hellman says she purchased three plots in 1976. Her son, Kevin, who passed in November of 1976 is already buried in one of them. A dear friend she considered to be like family is in the second. The plot in the middle was supposed to be empty.

"I had given it to my daughter for whenever her time comes, she said she wanted to be buried next to her brother," Sharron said.

But a few months ago, the family was horrified when they saw the middle grave site was already spoken for. Sharon said they saw the tombstone for a man they did not know.

"I thought I was in the wrong place, the wrong spot," she said. "I was in shock. I was angry. I couldn't believe what I was seeing."

The family reached out to KHQ's Hayley Guenthner saying, "Help us Hayley." Hayley will bring the story coming up tonight on KHQ.