2021 Washington Primary - Spokane

 

Race VOTES %
﻿CITY OF SPOKANE
City Council - Dist. 1 Pos. 2 VOTES %
Luc Jasmin III 1416 25.79%
Naghmana Sherazi 1460 26.59%
Jonathan Bingle 2578 46.96%
City Council - Dist. 3 Pos. 2 VOTES %
Karen M. Kearney 1148 11.69%
Mike Lish 2853 29.05%
Christopher Savage 431 4.39%
Zack Zappone 4221 42.98%
Lacrecia (Lu) Hill 1137 11.58%
__________
CITY OF SPOKANE VALLEY
City Council - Pos. 4 VOTES %
Christopher Ingraham 588 5.37%
Mark McManus 571 5.22%
Ben Wick 6567 60.01%
Brandon Fenton 3163 28.90%
CITY OF SPOKANE VALLEY VOTES %
City Council - Pos. 5
Wayne Fenton 2687 24.67%
Pamela Hayley 5201 47.76%
Pat Stretch 1518 13.94%
Mary K Butler-Stonewall 1443 13.25%
CITY OF SPOKANE VALLEY VOTES %
City Council - Pos. 7
Laura Padden 4459 40.75%
Adam Smith 1765 16.13%
Linda (Hatcher) Thompson 3969 36.27%
Renault Patrick Evans 717 6.55%
__________
SCHOOL DISTRICTS
Spokane SD 81 VOTES %
Director - Pos. 3
Darryl E. Johnson 1203 4.56%
Kenneth M. Cameron 1400 5.31%
Richard Cangelosi 223 0.85%
Andrew Mendez 454 1.72%
Jake Leadingham 1913 7.26%
Daryl Geffken 8286 31.43%
Karina Hernandez 1607 6.09%
Melissa Bedford 11112 42.15%
Spokane SD 81 VOTES %
Director - Pos. 4
Kata Dean 8179 31.09%
Corstian Dehle-Jones 1513 5.75%
Culzean Fairley 5171 19.66%
Riley Smith 6408 24.36%
Rion Ametu 4885 18.57%
Central Valley SD 356 VOTES %
Director - Dist. 5
Pam Orebaugh 4611 38.34%
Jared VonTobel 3452 28.70%
Rob Linebarger 3841 31.93%
Cheney SD 360 VOTES %
Director - Dist. 2
Chad Smith 744 18.92%
Zacharcy Zorrozua 1781 45.30%
Suzanne G. Dolle 1362 34.64%
East Valley SD 361 VOTES %
Director - Dist. 3
Carolyn Peterson 818 29.34%
Justin Voelker 1318 47.27%
Emelie Braxton 624 22.38%