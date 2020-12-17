SPOKANE, Wash - A Federal Grand Jury has charged a Spokane couple with producing sexually explicit images and video involving a two-year old boy, and then selling it.
According to Federal Court documents, Audree Leanna Pederson and Daniel Augustine Solis have been charged with Conspiracy to Produce Child Pornography, Production of Child Pornography and Distribution of Child Pornography.
Pederson had been facing charges in the Spokane County Courthouse, and court documents from that case say Pederson claimed she did it after her Solis blackmailed her by threatening to release sex tapes he recorded of them during their relationship. Court documents say the videos show the woman crying while performing sex acts on the toddler. The docs say that Pederson told detectives she chose her love for her ex-boyfriend over the welfare of the child.
28-year-old Daniel Solis, is in jail awaiting trial in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on an unrelated bank robbery charge.
If found guilty on the child pornography charges, the couple could be sentenced to more than 30 years in prison.
