Trains come through downtown Spokane every day hauling cargo like grain, airplane fuselages, and crude oil. Depending on the cargo, a derailment could range from minor to catastrophic, but it's something local first responders prepare for.
Freight transportation by railroad is statistically an extremely safe way to transport the goods that fuel our economy and feed our nation, and in some cases, the world.
Both BNSF and Union Pacific say on their websites that 99.999 percent of hazardous materials, like crude oil, move across their tracks without incident or loss.
But it's the .001 percent that Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer says his crews are constantly preparing for.
"We staff, we prepare, we train," Schaeffer told me on Thursday as we discussed the preparedness of a derailment in our area. "We train until we can't get it wrong. It's not just until you get it right, it's until you can't get it wrong."
Schaeffer says the railroad companies act as valuable partners to the Spokane Fire Department, and emergency responders across the country, as they take a pro-active approach in training first responders on how to handle the worst case scenario like a derailment, at no cost to the departments.
"Any time there is a train derailment or an emergency, our partners at BNSF or UP, we have each other's cell phone numbers, we'll call and just touch base," Schaeffer said. "Especially if it involves a waterway. We have a lot of similarity in the City of Spokane with that type of incident," Schaeffer added, referring to the derailment in Boundary County Wednesday night.
That derailment, considered to be a "low frequency/high-risk incident, actually offered up a unique opportunity for local firefighters to get some hands-on training and knowledge on how to handle such an event.
Schaeffer said the Spokane Fire Department sent three firefighters to the scene to gain some of that valuable experience. Schaeffer said the firefighters would most likely be aiding in setting up containment booms in the river to help contain the diesel fuel that spilled out of the lead engine.
"The number of miles you transport... something's going to happen. It may be human-caused, it may be a weather factor, some variable is going to occur that's going cause a derailment." Schaeffer said. "Our hope is that it doesn't occur in Spokane, but 'hope' is not a strategy that we employ. We employ opportunities to learn, to train, to prepare our community, and worst case scenario is we have to respond to something, but we're ready if we have to."
A Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan (CEMP) is in place that includes several city, county, state and federal agencies in the event of a derailment involving hazardous materials. If you'd like to read the plan in full, CLICK HERE.
