Spokane four-year-old headed to life saving procedure after outpouring of community support

SPOKANE, Wash. -- A local four-year-old is on his way to Boston for a life-saving heart procedure thanks to the outpouring of support from our community.

After KHQ introduced you to little Noah Alderson and told you about his struggle to get there safely, our viewers stepped up big time.

"I can never say thank you enough," his mother Tanasha Alderson said. "I know this was a huge ask, but I was out of options. I was getting no where on my own. It was my job as his mother to find a way."

Because of Noah's required oxygen and the germs that come with a commercial flight, the family was told it would be too risky prior to such a big surgery. The family said a normal vehicle will not work either because of the amount of equipment Noah needs at all times. Other medical flight options did not work out either.

The family reached out to our Hayley Guenthner, saying "Help us Hayley." They needed to find a safe, reliable RV to get Noah to Boston Children's Hospital. In July, Hayley shared their story with you. You can read that story HERE.

"We have no other options," Tanasha told Hayley last month. "If he doesn't get the surgery in Boston, that's it. It's all we have."

Immediately after the story aired, Hayley was contacted by numerous families willing to donate. In the end, a company called Outdoorsy in partnership with Seattle RV Adventures were the best fit.

"This moment is why we exist as a company to be able to help out, and help others," April Cumming with Outdoorsy said. "They have become like family."

The family will borrow the RV from the company until they return at the end of the month. Noah will likely have to stay at Boston Children's Hospital for at least one week.

Tanasha says now they just want everyone to send positive vibes their way as Noah gets closer and closer to surgery day.

"Every little piece that came together is every person's heart opening up to our family," she said. "I don't know how to thank everyone. This is as big as it gets. This will save his life."

"It's amazing where love and kindness can bring you," said Seattle RV Adventure's Sebastian Bularz. "Apparently, one of those places is Boston."

The family left Thursday evening. If you would like to follow their journey, search "Noah the Brave" in Facebook.