SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Hoopfest, the world's largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament, has officially been postponed and will now take place in August.
Originally scheduled for June 27-28, the 31st annual Hoopfest will now be held on Aug. 22-23.
Hoopfest officials confirmed the postponement Wednesday morning, but stated that the initial announcement was made prematurely and inappropriately.
The organization is still working through logistics of the postponement, and says it was leaked prior to the registration process being revamped to reflect the new and evolving COVID-19 situation.
Hoopfest is originally held each year during the last weekend of June, but officials recently reserved the August dates as a backup due to issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
