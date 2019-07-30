The Spokane Humane Society is in need of "dog" food, but not the kind you're thinking of.
"We have a serious hot dog - as in the sausage kind - shortage here at the shelter," SHS wrote in a Facebook post.
The humane society is seeking donations of any leftover hot dogs folks may have accumulated over the summer, whether they're fresh or frozen.
"We use the yummy wieners as special high value treats or to help our dogs take medication. Thank you!" SHS added.
If you don't have any hot-diggity dogs to spare, the humane society said it always can use monetary donations or other various items like pet food, cat litter, paper towels, dish soap, laundry detergent, trash bags and more.
A further-expanded list on their website and an Amazon wish list details other needed items.