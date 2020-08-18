SPOKANE, Wash. - In the Spokane area, you might have noticed an uptick as of late in social media posts alarming users of their recent experiences or scares in relation to human trafficking.
Some of these posts have involved fliers or pamphlets being put on people's cars citing viral social media rumors stating this is a tactic to distract people before grabbing or kidnapping them for human/sex trafficking purposes. Some posts claimed to have taken place in Spokane Valley or Downtown Spokane, and each have been commonly shared thousands of times on Facebook.
KHQ discussed these alleged rumors with local law enforcement agencies, and neither Spokane Police or the Spokane County Sheriff's Office found any reports or records indicating this was a common ploy.
"These flier incidents that you're talking about: To say that everybody that's putting flyers on a car is an attempt to capture somebody and kidnap them for human trafficking. I would think is probably a stretch," SPD Sgt. Terry Preuninger said.
One of the first videos to go viral as of late came from Alexus Nekich, who stumbled upon a religious pamphlet in her door handle after shopping at the Best Buy in Spokane Valley. Nekich recalled seeing warnings about these types of incidents on social media in connection to human trafficking and contacted Crime Check.
Law enforcement responded with a K9 unit that happened to be in the area. A similar incident was reported on Facebook by a woman at a Spokane Valley mall this week - stating a flyer being place on her car and some men "waiting for them" nearby in a van.
"I cannot think of a single incident where we've taken a report where somebody went to their car, material was left on their car, and as they retrieve that material - that was used then as a tool to get them in a compromised position and try to take them or abduct them," Sgt. Preuninger said. "I can't say it's never happened. I cannot think of a reported case in the time that I've been here, nor can I find one."
The Sheriff's Office also couldn't find any history of potential predators using flyers to lure or distract victims in Spokane County.
In regards to the most-recent mall incident, a general manager for Spokane Valley and NorthTown malls chalked it up as a misunderstanding. Grove Ayers said on Twitter that a generic religious flyer without affiliation was placed on some cars in the parking lot. He added that four men in a van were questioned by security and found to be waiting for their wives who were shopping.
KHQ has reached out to some of the people who made these viral posts, but found most of the posts have either been removed from Facebook, marked private or they declined to talk with us.
Various urban legends have circulated on social media over the past few years stating similar rumors regarding sex traffickers - with most eventually being debunked or determined myths.
While there still seems to be no indication of any of these incidents being a legitimate trafficking attempt, both local agencies were glad that in Alexis' case she called them when she felt there was a real danger.
"Look there are people out there that will cause you harm, that's a fact," Sgt. Preuninger said. "So there are ways to avoid or minimize your chances of being taken advantage of or being hurt, but there's a significant difference between calling us and reporting it versus social media. It's remarkable to me that tens upon tens of thousands of people report what they consider to be a heinous act on social media, but they'll fail to notify local law enforcement about that same act."
"You're not helping anybody by reporting it on social media. If you really think it's there and you can substantiate it, that's when you call us and let us conduct an investigation."
