A Spokane man beat some incredible odds while playing the lottery recently, but he didn't get any money out of the deal.

The man put a dollar into a lottery machine and used the "Quick Pick" feature to pick his numbers. The machine popped out his ticket and both lines were exactly the same.

09, 11, 13, 28, 30, 49

09, 11, 13, 28, 30, 49

The duplicate numbers didn't win him the jackpot, but the odds of something like that happening are astronomical.

How unlikely? We asked Kristi Weeks, Director of Legal Services with Washington's Lottery and she said it does happen, but the odds are nearly double those of winning the actual jackpot!

The odds of actually winning the jackpot? 1 in 6.99 million.

The odds of the computer picking the exact same numbers on your ticket? 1 in 13,983,816.

Weeks said despite the rarity of the duplicate numbers, the man's ticket wasn't a winner, so there will be no cash prize for him.

KHQ's Peter Maxwell is speaking with the man who bought the ticket on Wednesday. Stay tuned for more.