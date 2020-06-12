SPOKANE, Wash - The Spokane NAACP is condemning a new police guild contract they claim reduces police oversight. In a statement sent to KHQ, the group called on the Spokane City Council to reject the contract unless it provides for independent investigative powers.
Here is the statement from the Spokane NAACP:
Thousands of people in Spokane are protesting the police murder of George Floyd and centuries of systemic racism and police violence towards Black Americans, Native Americans and Communities of Color. Yet Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward released a draft police contract this past week that reduces police oversight. The Spokane NAACP condemns this new contract and calls on the Spokane City Council to vote to reject the contract unless it provides the independent investigative powers called for in the City Charter. “This proposed Police Guild contract is unacceptable. Reducing police oversight and failing to respect the City Charter is tone deaf and backwards. We call on the Spokane City Council to unanimously reject this contract,” said Kurtis Robinson President of the Spokane NAACP. It’s been 7 years since almost 70% of Spokane voters approved a city charter amendment to create an independent Police Ombudsman and the community is still waiting for it to be fully implemented. This should not be a point of negotiation. “Our administration should not approve this contract. Blocking basic oversight of the police is not the direction we want to go as community. We must continue to move forward together. We are SPO-CAN not SPO-CAN’T!” Robinson continued. About the Spokane NAACP: The mission of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is to ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination. We envision a society in which all individuals have equal rights without discrimination based on race.
According to an article in the Spokesman Review, council members have concerns about the new contract because it does not honor the full authority granted to the Spokane Police Ombudsman.
“My struggle is I just don’t know how I could vote for a contract that in my opinion is outright noncompliant with the city charter,” said Councilman Michael Cathcart.
Ombudsman Bart Logue criticized the proposal in an email to members of the council and Woodward on Sunday.
“This potential contract greatly infringes upon the independence of the Office of the Police Ombudsman,” Logue wrote. “In this job, I have faced numerous accusations, disrespect, and outright hostility from the police guild. I have faced countless obstacles from the police department and city as I have worked to fulfill the requirements of the office.”
The Spokane City Council is set to hold a vote about the new contract on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.