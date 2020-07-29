Spokane Parks Bovey calendar
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Parks & Recreation Department and local artist Chris Bovey have collaborated to create a 2021 calendar featuring local parks.

The calendar includes iconic parks around the Spokane area in the popular design by Bovey's company Vintage Print.

Parks & Rec says a portion of the proceeds go towards improving local parks. The calendars are available at Atticus Coffee & Gifts as well as via Vintage Print.

The calendar features the following Spokane parks:

  • Audubon Park
  • Cannon Hill Park
  • Coeur d'Alene Park
  • Corbin Park
  • Edwidge Woldson Park
  • Highbridge Park
  • Indian Canyon
  • Manito Park
  • Palisades Park
  • People's Park
  • Riverfront Park
  • Camp Sekani

