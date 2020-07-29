SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Parks & Recreation Department and local artist Chris Bovey have collaborated to create a 2021 calendar featuring local parks.
The calendar includes iconic parks around the Spokane area in the popular design by Bovey's company Vintage Print.
Parks & Rec says a portion of the proceeds go towards improving local parks. The calendars are available at Atticus Coffee & Gifts as well as via Vintage Print.
The calendar features the following Spokane parks:
- Audubon Park
- Cannon Hill Park
- Coeur d'Alene Park
- Corbin Park
- Edwidge Woldson Park
- Highbridge Park
- Indian Canyon
- Manito Park
- Palisades Park
- People's Park
- Riverfront Park
- Camp Sekani
