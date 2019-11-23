The former Treasurer of Finch Elementary's Parent Teacher Organization has been arrested on theft and money laundering charges after police say she stole approximately $30,000 from the organization.
Friday night, officers responded to the report of a volunteer for the Finch Elementary PTO stealing more than $30,000.
Spokane Police say the investigation began after questionable transactions were found in the bank records by PTO officials. Officers determined at least $34,000 had been stolen using a debit card between January 2018 and November 2019.
Spokane Police arrested 29-year-old Mandie Russell in connection with the thefts and charged her with 1st Degree Theft and Money Laundering.
"In fraud cases like these the Spokane Police Department works with our local financial institutions to gather evidence and collect information," Officer Joshua Laiva said in a press release Saturday night. "We appreciate the assistance from those financial institutions, and will work with the victims to determine the extent of the theft and identify the suspects."
Earlier this month, the Treasurer for Deer Park Elementary's PTO, 32-year-old Teesha Lutrick, was also arrested and charged with stealing more than $25,000 worth of funds from the organization over a span of three years.
