Spokane Police arrested a 48-year-old man for eluding after they say he led them on a pursuit involving speeds of nearly 100 miles per hour.
Officers say around 5:30 am on Saturday they spotted a grey Buick driving northbound in the southbound lanes of N. Division, near Bridgeport. Officers say the car was driving at speeds approaching 100 miles per hour.
Spokane Police say they tried to pull the car over, but the driver, later identified as 48-year-old John L. Hudson, didn't stop and continued driving at high speeds while running multiple red lights. Officers even tried spike strips, but Hudson managed to elude them.
Officers lost sight of the car near Nevada and Holland.
Later in the morning, someone called police around a man passed out in a grey Buick east of Minnehaha Park. The Sheriff's Office responded to the call and set up a perimeter. Spokane Police say when Hudson saw the arriving deputies, he again tried to flee the area.
Deputies successfully deployed spike strips and deflated the tires of the Buick, however, Hudson kept on driving erratically through the Hillyard area, even striking another car near Market and Liberty. Shortly after that, police say Hudson abandoned the car and ran off.
A perimeter was set up and Hudson eventually located by officers near Olympic and Market and taken into custody.
Hudson, was arrested for felony and misdemeanor charges including: Eluding, DUI, Hit and Run on an Attended Vehicle, and Driving on a Suspended License 3rd Degree. Hudson was booked into the Spokane County Jail for his charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.