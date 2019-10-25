A 48-year-old man with more than 50 felony convictions is back in jail after being arrested by Spokane Police, suspected of stealing a necklace containing ashes of the victim's uncle, a story we told you about last week.
Spokane Police received tips after surveillance video aired during a story by KHQ's Patrick Erickson. The video showed the man breaking into a car in a restaurant parking lot and taking items. With clear video and tips from citizens who got the license plate number, officers identified their suspect as 48-year-old Brian Danner.
A citizen reported seeing Danner's car parked behind a building near the Hillyard Skateboard Park. Officers responded and arrested Danner without incident.
Spokane Police said they recovered some stolen items in Danner's possession, including the necklace that was featured in KHQ's story.
"Danner has an extremely lengthy criminal history with over 50 felony convictions including possession of a stolen motor vehicle, first degree theft, identity theft, possession of stolen property, robbery, residential burglary, and dozens of other crimes. He is part of Spokane’s Repeat Offender Program (ROP) due to his extensive and continuous criminal activity," Spokane Police said in a release.
KHQ's Patrick Erickson is following up on this story today with the victim. Stay tuned for updates.
