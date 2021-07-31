Spokane Police and the Washington State Department of Corrections are looking for a Level 3 sex offender who left a community housing facility in downtown Spokane Saturday night.
Spokane Police Corporal Nick Briggs said in a press release 61-year-old Brian Scott Jones "defeated his electronic monitoring device" and "absconded from a community housing facility in the 1200 block of N. Lincoln" just after 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.
Spokane Police are looking for Jones and have probable cause to arrest him for escape, according to Cpl. Briggs.
Jones is white, 5'8", 217 pounds with hazel eyes and grey hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue sweatpants.
If you see Jones or know where he is, Spokane Police would like you to call 911 or Crime Check at 456-2233.
