Spokane Police are investigating a shooting that happened in north Spokane near Lincoln and Helena Saturday afternoon.
According to a release from SPD, a person called 911 saying they just say a man get shot and then thrown off of a balcony at an apartment complex in the area.
Officers were on scene within minutes and found two victims, however, nobody was shot. The two victims did, however, have facial injuries consistent with being pistol whipped.
Empty shell casings were found at the scene, however, the suspects left prior to police getting there. The case remains under investigation and anyone with information that might be helpful is asked call crime check at 456-2233.