Spokane Police are searching for Angelina "Angie" Teshome, a missing 13-year-old girl last seen Wednesday morning.
She was last seen on the 600 block of East Lacrosse, wearing a yellow Tommy Hilfiger shirt, blue jeans, and possibly a white hooded sweatshirt. Angelina was also wearing a purple and white flower backpack when she left for school.
She often stays in the area and frequents the NorthTown Mall.
Spokane Police conducted an extensive search of the surrounding area for Angelina but were unable to locate her. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call crime check at 509-456-2233 and reference case 2019-20107860.