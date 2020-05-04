SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are looking for the public's help in identifying a suspect from a burglary at a South Hill child care center Sunday afternoon.
SPD says around 1:30 p.m. Sunday they responded to a call at the Herzog Family Center on the 2700 block of S. Grand Blvd. for the report of a commercial burglary. The building owner reported a neighbor had witnessed a man walking around the building.
Police say the suspect forced entry into the building through an egress window, stole electronics, and fled the area shortly after the owner arrived on scene.
Authorities are requesting assistance in identifying the suspect, saying there is probable cause to arrest the man pictured for commercial burglary and theft. They request anyone with knowledge of the pictured suspect or incident to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233 regarding SPD case #2020-20073211.
"With the recent increase in area burglaries, Spokane Police would request anyone seeing suspicious activity around community buildings to call Crime Check and report their observations," SPD said in a release. "With the eyes of the public looking out for these crimes we can all help reduce the amount of burglaries, and bring the suspects to justice. Surveillance and security systems for both businesses and homes are always a good recommendation, and in cases like this, they can help identify the suspects."
