Spokane Public Schools looking to draw new district boundary lines

SPOKANE, WASH- The Spokane Public Schools met to discuss the change in boundary lines, meaning potentially your kids could be going to a different school. But this change won’t happen immediately.
According to the school district it’s been about 40 years since the last major boundary change, the way it sits right now is that they’re taking recommendations and this is a proposal, but they would like to adopt changes by June of 2021.
The school district says all of this is being done to adjust and accommodate the expansion of three new middle schools and for student growth.
They want to plan for the growth while also balancing classroom sizes, about 8% of future elementary students will see a school assignment change, along with 42% of future middle school students and 24% of future high school students.
Parents will still be able to choose what school they like their kids to go to, for instance, if a parent does not want their child to go to a neighborhood school they can opt into a different school if there’s space,
The school district is asking for feedback in zoom meetings on April 15, April 19, and April 22.
You can lean more here.
