The Spokane Regional Health District is investigating three possible cases of lung illnesses that may be related to vaping.

All three cases have been reported to Washington's Department of Health and on Thursday afternoon Dr. Kathy Lofy is expected to release more information about the Spokane cases. Dr. Lofy, with the Department of Health, will be reviewing the symptoms in the possible Spokane cases, and will see if they match the CDC's vaping criteria.

Dr. Bob Lutz, with the Spokane Regional Health District, says that the only thing they can say for sure about the possible local cases, is that all three people did use vaping devices.

On Wednesday the first case of a severe lung and respiratory issue contributed to e-cigarettes was confirmed in King County. The Health Department said a teen was hospitalized in August for five days for "acute respiratory failure."

On Tuesday, Idaho public health officials confirmed two cases of serious respiratory disease among people who use electronic cigarettes or other vaping devices.