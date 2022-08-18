Spokane Regional Health to host monkeypox vaccination clinic Friday

SPOKANE, WASH- In Washington 319 cases of monekypox have been reported.
266 in King County and only five here in Spokane. Monkeypox cases are up 20% and many people have called out the Biden Harris administration for lack of access to vaccinations.
Tomorrow Spokane Regional Health will host a monkeypox vaccination clinic.
SRHD received 320 doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine from the Washington State Department of Health. DOH received several hundred doses and shared it across the state.
SRHDs website lists the option to apply for the waiting list for tomorrow’s vaccination, the vaccine has been approved for persons 18 years of age and older determined to be at high risk for monkeypox infection.
These are the criteria to be eligible for the vaccine:
Due to the current limited availability of the vaccine, we are asking that only those people who meet the following criteria register for a vaccine appointment:
- Gay, bisexual, or other person born male who has had sexual contact with another person born male, or trans or non-cisgender people (regardless of sex at birth) who have sex with people who identify as gay, bi, or otherwise MSM in the past 3 months AND
- At least one of the following risk criteria:*
- Multiple or anonymous sex partners in the last 3 months
- History of early syphilis or gonorrhea in the prior year
- Methamphetamine use in the last 3 months
- Attendance at a bathhouse, public sex venue, or group sex (sex including >3 people at the same time) in the last 3 months
- Being houseless/unstably housed (including living in a shelter, car, or congregate setting; living with friends or relatives; couch surfing) in the last 3 months
- Being incarcerated currently or in the last 3 months
- Exchanging sex for money, drugs, or other purposes in the last 3 months
- Black, Hispanic/Latino, Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander (NHOPI), Asian, Indigenous, or American Indian/Alaska Native
You can follow this link for an appointment.
