Spokane's first metered ramp system now live

Spokane's first metered ramp system went live Tuesday morning. 

The stop and go traffic signal is designed to help you merge from Highway 195 onto I-90. 

It'll only be on when traffic is usually busy from 6:30am to 9:00am in the morning, and then from 2:00pm to 6:00pm in the afternoon.

The Department of Transportation plans to add five more metered ramps in Spokane by the end of next year.

