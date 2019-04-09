Spokane's first metered ramp system now live Apr 9, 2019 Updated 5 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Watch again Spokane's first metered ramp system went live Tuesday morning. The stop and go traffic signal is designed to help you merge from Highway 195 onto I-90. It'll only be on when traffic is usually busy from 6:30am to 9:00am in the morning, and then from 2:00pm to 6:00pm in the afternoon. The Department of Transportation plans to add five more metered ramps in Spokane by the end of next year. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Spokane Ramp Department Of Transportation Transports Traffic Signal Traffic Recommended for you Latest News Video Top Video Downtown Spokane billboard aims to curb distracted walking and driving Updated 13 hrs ago News SCRAPS asking for community's help in animal cruelty investigation Rob Curry Updated 13 hrs ago News A spoke teen and another man arrested for botched murder-for-hire plot Rob Curry 13 hrs ago News Spokane astronaut, Anne McClain, performs spacewalk with Canada's David Saint-Jacques Rob Curry Updated 13 hrs ago News Spokane Valley Firefighters battle fire near Dean and Dyer Rob Curry Updated 13 hrs ago News WATCH: Scrap Metal catches fire at Dickson Iron & Metal Updated 13 hrs ago Top Video Teen survives bear attack near Ennis, Montana Updated 16 hrs ago Top Video Duluth Trading Co. now open in Spokane Valley Updated 16 hrs ago Top Video Sending winter off with skiing and an icy plunge in Belarus 17 hrs ago Local Weather Currently in Spokane 46°F Fog 53°F / 44°F 7 AM 46°F 8 AM 46°F 9 AM 46°F 10 AM 46°F 11 AM 47°F Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. KHQ Breaking News Alerts Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News KHQ Daily Weather Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority KHQ Daily e-Newsletter Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source. Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesInjured Auburn gymnast undergoing surgery on both kneesSCRAPS asking for community's help in animal cruelty investigationShawn Smith, musician and Spokane native, dead at 53GoFundMe account set up after teenager's fatal fall from moving vehicle in Stevens County14-year-old says he is Illinois boy who went missing in 2011Court Documents: Murder victim was urged to contact Domestic Violent Advocates multiple timesAuthorities say person who claimed to be missing Illinois boy is 23-year-old Ohio manSheriff's office investigating suspicious death in Spokane apartment complexSuspicious death investigation at Spokane apartment now considered a homicide investigationFisher-Price warns parents after multiple infants die in "Rock n' Play" Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Watch KHQ on Strictly Streaming © Copyright 2019 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. {{title}} {{summary}} Notifications Settings You don't have any notifications. Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device. Topics Breaking News Weather Alerts Top Stories