Spokane thief steals truck, uses garage opener to take victim's tools

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -- Auto theft continues to be a problem in our community. In just the past month, law enforcement have taken more than 120 reports. One of them was from a family who later learned their stolen truck was only the beginning of their problems.
"It was just senseless," said victim Jake Altieri. "It's make my family have to start over."
Altieri says he takes great pride in being the rock and provider for his girlfriend and son. That's why he says this theft is so crushing.
"I can't show emotion about it," he said about the theft. "My son doesn't understand what's going on, he knows my truck is gone, but that's about it. I can't let this get to me and let him see that, same with (my girlfriend.) I know that would be devastating to them to see me like that."
Jake says he parked his truck in his Spokane Valley apartment complex Saturday night. By 6:30 Sunday morning, it was gone. It's an orange 2000 Dodge Dakota.
"I instantly called law enforcement," he said.
They took a report, and shortly after he hung up, he realized he had more than just his truck to worry about.
"Then I thought about everything I left in the truck and remembered my garage opener," he said.
He told KHQ he then immediately called his apartment complex maintenance, asking for them to let him in to his garage.
"They said they would have to wait until someone was in the office on Monday because it wasn't an emergency," he said.
It would be 24 hours before he says he was let in to find exactly what he feared. All of the tools he's been collecting over the years for his job as a general contractor, were gone.
"They made me wait a full day to get into the garage," he said.
KHQ asked him if he thinks his property could have been stolen during that time frame he was waiting to be let into the garage.
"I don't know, could have been," he said. "Because they made me wait a full day, I don't know what happened."
Jake estimates roughly $3,000 to $4,000 worth of tools were taken including drills, saws, and more.
"I had tools all over this garage, everywhere," he said.
Only the thief knows when his garage was ransacked. It's possible the crook opened it right after stealing the truck, but it's also possible they returned after Jake's first call for help to maintenance. Because of that he's hoping for immediate policy change so this doesn't happen to another family.
"They took everything," he said. "Everything I needed."
During our interview with Jake, complex management approached us. We were there as they gave Jake at least some peace.
"They said they were sorry, that they handled it wrong," he said. "They admitted openly that they should have had maintenance there when I asked for them. Hopefully they fix that problem so no one else has to go through it."
The complex employee KHQ spoke with told us steps are already in place to hopefully ensure that. They have spoken with maintenance and made it clear a situation like this requires immediate attention.
Jake appreciates that, but what he really wants is his truck back...and hopefully his tools too.