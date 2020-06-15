SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley Sheriff's Deputy revived an unresponsive man over the weekend, administering Narcan after the victim suffered an apparent drug overdose.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, deputy Troy Knutson responded to a medical call on Saturday, June 13 just after 7 p.m. The caller advised a man in his early 20's wasn't breathing, was described blue and bystanders had begun CPR.
Upon arrival, the deputy observed the man unconscious, his breathing labored and face turning blue. Stating the man appeared close to death, he asked the group gathered nearby if he had recently used any drugs. One spoke up and said he had just used heroin.
Deputy Knutson retrieved Naloxone from his patrol car and administered one dose, but he noted no improvement after about one minute. He administered a second dose as Spokane Valley Fire Department crews arrived and assumed care of the man.
Minutes later, the man regained consciousness and became alert. He was transported to a local hospital for additional treatment and observation.
A SVFD member told Deputy Knutson's supervisor that his actions of administering Narcan saved the young man's life. Deputies have been carrying Naloxone since late 2017.
