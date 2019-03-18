SPOKANE VALLEY - Spokane Major Crimes Detectives have charged the father of an 8-week-old baby who had possible life threatening injuries with first degree assault of a child.
Police say they responded to a hospital emergency room for the report of an 8-week-old baby who had come in with possible life-threatening injuries Sunday, March 17.
The baby's father, 24-year-old Beau R. Jones, was questioned about his son's severe injuries. Jones was then arrested and is being held on a $1,000,000 bond in the Spokane County Jail.
The investigation is on-going and when more information becomes available, the story will be updated.