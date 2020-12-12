A 29-year-old Spokane Valley man has been charged with vehicular assault following a head-on collision in Airway Heights Saturday evening.
Washington State Patrol said in a release that 29-year-old Duckhein Joseph was driving recklessly and under the influence. Troopers say Joseph was passing traffic in the center lane of Highway 2 when he struck a car head-on that was trying to turn on Spotted Road.
Joseph and a 65-year-old woman in the other car were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Troopers say Joseph has been charged with vehicular assault.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.