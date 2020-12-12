Highway 2 head on

A 29-year-old Spokane Valley man has been charged with vehicular assault following a head-on collision in Airway Heights Saturday evening. 

Washington State Patrol said in a release that 29-year-old Duckhein Joseph was driving recklessly and under the influence. Troopers say Joseph was passing traffic in the center lane of Highway 2 when he struck a car head-on that was trying to turn on Spotted Road. 

Joseph and a 65-year-old woman in the other car were taken to the hospital for treatment. 

Troopers say Joseph has been charged with vehicular assault. 

