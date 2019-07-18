Spokane woman running on platform of inclusivity and equality announces write-in candidacy for Mayor

KHQ is Your Hometown Election Headquarters, and for the past few months we've talked about 5 candidates in Spokane's Mayoral Race, but now there's a 6th candidate.
A Spokane woman, known for her support of the drag queen community during last month's library story hour debate, has launched her campaign as a write-in candidate.
Nicolette Ocheltree will not be on the ballot, but she says she's filed with the Public Disclosure Commission and is hoping Spokane voters will write in her name, instead of one of the candidates whose name is already on the ballot.
On Ocheltree's website and Facebook page, she says she's running on a platform of inclusivity and equality for all. We spoke to her in Riverfront Park and asked her why she decided to run. "I had been involved in local politics recently," she says, "and my friends were joking that I should run for Mayor. And then they said, no seriously, you should run! So I took a lot of time to soul search and asked myself do I have enough time to do this, and the answer was a resounding 'YES!' You don't have time NOT to do this."
Ocheltree grew up in Spokane has been getting more involved in local politics. Last month she created the Facebook page "500 Drag Queens Strong", which was in opposition to the "500 Moms Strong" Facebook page that was created to oppose drag queens reading to kids at Spokane Libraries.