According to court documents filed in Seattle, a Spokane woman is suing Evenflo, a booster seat manufacturer, alleging that they violated consumer protection laws by advertising the "Big Kid" car seat as being safe for children that weigh less than 40 lbs.
A recent investigative report by ProPublica showed that the Big Kid car seats were actually unsafe for children under 40 lbs, and Evenflo was fully aware of this major safety issue as early as 2012. Despite this knowledge, the lawsuit says that Evenflo continued to advertise and sell the Big Kid car seats as being safe for children weighing as little as 30 lbs. Lindsay Reed's lawsuit reads, "what happens when a car seat manufacturer puts profits before child safety and misrepresents the safety or suitability of its car seats?"
The lawsuit alleges that in 2012 an Evenflo safety engineer made a recommendation to “high-ranking executives” at Evenflo that they stop marketing the Big Kid car seat for children under 30lbs and should raise the minimum weight limit to 40 lbs. Evenflo’s management refused to do this, the lawsuit says, and continued to market the Big Kid car seat to children weighing 30 lbs, despite the “increased risk of injury” for children weighing less than 40 lbs.
The lawsuit goes on to say, "Evenflo’s internal records indicate that the Booster Seat was specifically developed for the purpose of “regaining control in the market” from Graco, which was marketing its booster seat as safe for children at least 3 years old with a minimum weight of 30 pounds and minimum height of 38 inches."
Additionally, the lawsuit alleges that Evenflo markets the Big Kid car seats as being well-suited for side impacts when, in fact, Evenflo’s own testing showed that a child sitting in a Big Kid car seat during a side-impact collision “could suffer catastrophic head, neck and spinal injuries – or die.”
KHQ is working to contact lawyers for Reed.
“We are aware of the lawsuits and are reviewing their claims. Evenflo is dedicated to providing safe and effective products for children and families. We are in the business of safety and for the last 100 years has provided parents with some of the most effective, cutting edge and rigorously tested safety technology. Evenflo’s 800 employees care deeply about child safety, as parents, grandparents and caregivers, and we – from the factory floor to the board room – are committed to providing consumers safe, effective children’s products. We trust these products enough to use them with our own children.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.