SPOKANE, Wash.- Originally Spokane's mass vaccination clinic was supposed to open Monday 25, 2021. However, that date has been pushed back to Wednesday.
Chas Health, one of the main coordinating partners for the clinic, said the main reason for pushing the date back had to do with securing vaccines.
According to the Spokane Regional Health District, Chas Health is on track to receive close to 3,000 doses. SRHD said they will know for sure once the shipment arrives.
Vaccine insecurity is something we’re starting to see at the sites across the city.
Mt. Spokane Pediatrics is one of the locations in Spokane giving out the vaccine, they told KHQ's Bradley Warrenover the weekend the Washington Department of Health notified them that only half of their expected allocation would be filled.
They said the shipments of vaccines have fluctuated between 0-500 doses, but that they are optimistic dose numbers will improve in the following week.
They plan to give every single vaccine they receive out this week, adding that they’ve had to turn away hundreds of people.
Even though the mass vaccination clinic will not be opening Monday, there are seven other locations in the city of Spokane where you can get a vaccine.
Mt. Spokane Pediatrics
9425 N Nevada Ste 300, Spokane, WA 99218
Unify Community Health on Mission
120 W Mission, Spokane, WA 99201
Multicare - Deaconess Health & Education Center
910 W 5th ave, suite 266, Spokane, WA 99204
Prevention Northwest/ Northwest Neurological
26 E 5th ave, Spokane, WA 99202
Safeway
14020 E Sprague ave, Spokane, WA 99216
Multicare - Liberty Lake
1326 N Stand Ford ln, Liberty Lake, WA 99019
A list of the additional vaccination locations across the state of Washington can be found here.
To make an appointment for Spokane mass vaccination clinic you may follow this link. However, you will not be able to make an appointment until Jan. 27th.
*We are expecting more information about Spokane's clinic to be released on Tuesday. When that information is available will bring it to you on KHQ.com.
