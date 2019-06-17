SPOKANE, Wash.- Children swimming at Witter and Liberty Aquatic Centers can get a free lunch all summer long.
Spokane Public Schools expanded their summer meal program to include the two aquatic centers.
Monday marked the first day of the new program.
Desirea Robinson works with SPS nutrition services, and she says the program will only grow after today's turnout.
"I brought 60 lunches and I'm already out before the time. Obviously there is a need for kids to get a lunch and I'm happy I can be the one to give it to them," Robinson said.
On Tuesday, Robinson is bringing 90 lunches, but if the need grows, so will the number of lunches Robinson is bringing.
"Lunches reflect the summer meals, so today was hot dogs, fruit, milk, and a goodie," Robinson said. "We want it to be very healthy."
There's a catch though. Only Witter and Libby Aquatic Center will have the free lunches, and it's only for children under 18 years of age.
Witter Aquatic Center is located at 1300 E. Mission (E. Mission & Upriver Dr.), and open swim hours are 1-4 p.m.
Liberty Aquatic Center is at 1300 E. Fifth Ave. Lunch is from 1:15-2:15 p.m.
Don't forget to renew or sign up for a free SplashPass, to get into all six of Spokane's pools for free.
To learn more, or get your SplashPass check out City of Spokane's website.