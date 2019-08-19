Update: The driver whose vehicle collided head on with a semi-truck trailer that became unhitched on Highway 95 has succumbed to his injuries.

According to Idaho State Police, 25-year-old Nicholas Spooner of St. Maries, Idaho, passed away Monday morning.

The crash occurred Wednesday morning when a Peterbilt semi driven by 56-year-old Wilbert Kahoonei of Puyallup, Wash., was travelling southbound. As he was negotiating a right-hand curve, his trailer disconnected and drifted into the northbound lane.

Nicholas Spooner was the driver of a Nissan Altima, which crashed head on into the trailer. His passenger, 59-year-old Timothy Spooner, was also hospitalized and listed in critical condition at Kootenai Health.

Previous coverage: