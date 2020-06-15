SPOKANE, Wash. - As commuters continue returning to work under Phase 2, Spokane Transit Authority is preparing to resume full service levels on Monday, June 15, by reinstating express service.
Express service had been temporarily suspended during the former Stay Home, Stay Healthy emergency order put in place by Governor Jay Inslee.
Starting on June 15, the following express routes will be reinstated:
- Route 124 - North Express
- Route 144 - South Express
- Route 172 - Liberty Lake Express
- Route 173 - Valley Transit Center Express
- Route 190 - Valley Express
All regular route trips that had been canceled due to the suspended express services will also be resuming.
According to STA, ridership has increased from about 30% to about 50% since moving from Phase 1 to Phase 2. Returning to full service will represent an 11% increase in the overall service level, which equates to more trips and more space for customers to spread out and practice social distancing on the bus.
The following COVID-19 safety measures will also continue to remain in place to protect employees and customers:
- Fares remain temporarily suspended and customers will continue boarding through the rear doors. Customers with disabilities or those who require mobility assistance may board through the front door.
- Passengers are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings while on the bus and at transit facilities
- The STA Plaza and most of its business tenants remain open, although there is no public seating or waiting inside the building.
- Increased disinfectant protocols for vehicles and transit facilities will remain in effect.
- STA will continue sharing important health and safety practices recommended by the Spokane Regional Health District and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including proper handwashing and respiratory etiquette.
