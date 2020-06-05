SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash - At his daily briefing on Friday, Dr. Bob Lutz said there were "one or two" more outbreaks of COVID-19 that were contributing to a large increase in the number of cases in Spokane County. One of those outbreaks at the Memory Care unit of Sunshine Terrace.
Donna Goodwin, who is Chief Compliance Officer with Sunshine Health Facilities, says that 10 patients have been diagnosed with coronavirus. Two of those patients have died, but both were elderly and had been in hospice prior to their diagnosis. Two staff members have also tested positive.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those who've tested positive." said Goodwin. She also emphasized that the outbreak is contained to the memory care unit, which is separate from the rest of the facility, and that staff has been taking COVID-19 seriously since the beginning of the pandemic. Staff has stand-up meetings each day to review and reinforce best practices and keep everyone safe.
"Its 24/7 for us." Goodwin said. "We've been very pro-active in our infection control practices."
The 8 patients currently diagnosed have been quarantined within the unit and are treated by staff who only work in the unit. The staff member who were diagnosed are currently isolating at home.
According to Goodwin, the staff has been vigilant about making sure they do what's best.
That includes keeping family members, who are not allowed in the facility, up to date with weekly newsletters, frequent phone calls, and even setting up zoom meetings with their loved ones.
"We are sunshine strong. Our people have rallied around to make sure we do all the right steps," Goodwin said.
