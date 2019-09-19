Watch again

A popular Idaho road sign known for being decked out in stickers is being auctioned off to the highest bidder.

The 4-feet by 8-feet "Welcome to Idaho" sign was previously located at the Idaho/Nevada border and was well-recognized by travelers due to a plethora of stickers placed on it.

The auction began last week, with the sign getting an initial bid of $100, but nine bids later it is currently priced at $250 as of Thursday morning. The auction is scheduled to end a week from Thursday at 9:04 a.m. on Sept. 26.

The lucky buyer must pick up and transport the sign from the Idaho Transportation Department's District 4 location at 63 West Highway 26 in Shoshone.

According to the ITD, it often has had to remove the sign from its place on US-93.

“It’s not that this is the only sign that gets hit with this type of vandalism, but this is by far and away one of the worst,” D4 Shoshone East Maintenance Foreman Carl Horn said. “A lot of folks think it’s an interesting phenomenon, but there are also complaints from the public as well – individuals who think it’s a poor representation of our state.”

Crews have often had to remove stickers when possible and ultimately replace the sign when it became too much to handle. A D4 employee said the signs should be last 10-12 years, and replacing them every 2-5 is a drain on time and resources.

When replacing the sign this time, an employee brought up the idea of putting up an alternate sign for stickers to be placed on. A sign depicting the shape of Idaho was placed to the right of the new "Welcome to Idaho" sign.

Within two weeks after the installment, the welcome sign was unscathed while the Idaho shape sign was well on its way to being filled with stickers.