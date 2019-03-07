Steve Gleason advocating for better commercial air travel for ALS community after Southwest Airlines experience

Watch again

Steve Gleason is looking to speak with Southwest Airlines regarding his recent experience while traveling on the airline to Phoenix.

In a tweet sent out Wednesday, Gleason expressed concern about the accommodations and treatment he says he recently received.

"SW, can we chat about your customers flying with power wheelchairs & specialty equipment?," Gleason said in the tweet. "Our family flight to Phoenix today almost didn't happen bc a few SW employees' unwillingness to accommodate."

Gleason said some of the airline's ground crew "acted rigidly as if I shouldn't fly."

Gleason went on to say that other airlines have been quite understanding and accommodating to his power wheelchair. Gleason also pointed out one of the company's employees in Phoenix was "fantastically understanding."

In his final tweet on the topic, Gleason pointed out that his goal in speaking with the airline was to advocate for others living with ALS, while improving understanding and operations.

"I am fortune to have an incredible care staff, who get me anywhere anytime, despite adversity like yesterday," Gleason said. "But I'm also wanting to have a conversation with Southwest Airlines, because it's my goal to help others who are choosing to live w ALS, travel commercially. Thanks."

The airline responded via Twitter, saying "That’s certainly not what we like to hear, Steve. Please DM us your flight confirmation number so we can follow-up with you."

7 hours after his initial tweet, Gleason responded to a supporter saying he was already in talks with the airline.

"I'm extremely optimistic that this will end up helping anyone who is is severely disabled (awful cultural lexicon) fly @SouthwestAir," Gleason said.

Steve Gleason, a football star at WSU and in the NFL, was diagnosed with ALS in 2011. He founded the nonprofit Team Gleason and through his guidance, Team Gleason is the leader in developing and providing assisstive equipment and technologies for people with ALS. The organization has partnered with leading tech giants, passed federal legislation, and opened a residence that is equipped with automation for up to 18 people living with the disease. Team Gleason continues to push the envelope on what is possible for people with ALS, neuromuscular injuries, and other degenerative conditions.

