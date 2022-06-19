SPOKANE, Wash. - Spotty storms will be moving throughout the region Sunday night, but clear skies and warm temperatures are on the way for the week ahead, looking especially beautiful for Hoopfest!
Father’s Day and Juneteenth saw scattered showers in the afternoon and evening hours, with a chance for thunderstorms rolling in as well. But those conditions will be moving out overnight, making way for more traditional summer weather this week.
Tuesday marks the first day of Summer, and it looks like that will be in full effect as Spokane sees high-70s as the week goes on, even hitting a possible 80-degree high for Sunday!
Spokane’s Hoopfest kicks off for the first time this weekend, June 25 and June 26, for the first time in two years, and it looks like Mother Nature is going to lend a hand to some amazing basketball-playing weather!
