While most Americans might think recycling is important, they may be doing it wrong.
A survey from Republic Services found nearly half of people surveyed failed a basic recycling quiz.
65 percent of people incorrectly thought plastic grocery bags can be recycled
and more than half incorrectly assumed aluminum foil can also be recycled.
The study showed women are better at recycling than men with 30 percent of women scoring A's and B's compared to less than a quarter of male participants.
The generational split showed baby boomers scoring the highest followed by gen-x, gen-z and millennials.
