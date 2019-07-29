It may be uncomfortable, but talking to your kids about sex may lead to safer sex practices.
Researchers looked at data from 31 studies involving more than 12,000 adolescents and found teens whose parents talked to them about sex were more likely to practice safe sex later on.
That is compared to those whose parents did not teach them about sexual health.
Also, having "the talk" did not lead teens to have sex at an earlier age.
The scientists say younger kids are more likely to listen to what parents have to say than older teens.
To read more on the study, CLICK HERE.