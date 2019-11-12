Where women work could hurt their heart health, according to a recently released study identifying certain jobs that researchers say are associated with poor cardiovascular health.
The riskiest field for women, according to the study? Social work. The risk for heart issues was 36 percent higher in that group.
It's followed by retail cashiers with a 33 percent increased risk of heart problems.
Health care providers and registered nurses are also on the high-risk list. The results surprised researchers as health care workers likely have more knowledge about heart health.
The study authors say more is needed to understand how the context of health care impacts the heart. The study analyzed over 65,000 post-menopausal women.
The lowest-risk jobs, real estate agents. They had a 24 percent lower risk for poor heart health.
