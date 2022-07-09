Summer weather is what we like to see! Sunshine and warmer temperatures are here all week, making for a beautiful second week of July in the Inland Northwest.
Unlike last weekend, the forecast is calm for this weekend and the week ahead. Saturday night will bring some breezy conditions, however, with gusts possibly reaching up to 22 mph.
Clear skies are here for our Sunday, with temperatures in the low-80s. Soon, though, those highs will be in the 90s! Tuesday’s forecast shows a high temperature of 92 – wow! It is heating up!
Wednesday through Saturday the temps will cool down, but not by a lot. The temperatures will be peaking in the high-80s.
This is the week to get outside and garden, go for a walk, and hit the pool, everyone! Enjoy this wonderful sunshine - let's cross our fingers and hope these conditions stick around!
