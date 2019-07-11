As the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11's landing on the moon gets closer, several items from the 1969 mission are going up for auction.
Some 200 items related to space exploration will be on display for about a week before going under the hammer.
The top item up for bid at the auction is expected to be an Apollo 11 lunar module timeline book. The book was used by Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldren to navigate the surface of the moon.
It is said to contain traces of moon dust and more than 100 annotations.
Another item of interest are the sharpest surviving video images of the lunar landing. The videos are said to run more than two hours and contain everything from Armstrong's famous words, "One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind" to the long distance call to the President of the United States, and the planting of the American flag.
The items are expected to be auctioned off on July 20th. View the items HERE.