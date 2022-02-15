Team USA figure skater, Starr Andrews Instagram hacked, hackers, threatening blackmail

LOS ANGELES, CA- Starr Andrews revealed via Twitter that her Instagram has been hacked over the weekend.
The 20-year-old skater has skated on the world and national stage. Within the skating world, Andrews is a big name known for years of powerful skating.
Andrews said via Twitter, “The person who has taken over my account is threatening me with blackmail. Please do not respond to my verified Instagram account. That person is not me or an official representative of Team USA. Please report my account.”
She is calling on Instagram to take action.
Andrews is not skating at this Olympics but represents U.S. Figure Skating as a member of Team USA.
Over the weekend my @instagram was hacked. The person who has taken over my account is threatening me with blackmail. Please do not respond to my verified Instagram account. That person is not me or an official representative of @TeamUSA. Please report my account. pic.twitter.com/pq1PLWuxkQ— Starr Andrews (@Skating_Starr) February 14, 2022
