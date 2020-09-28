UPDATE: SEPT. 28 AT 2:38 P.M.
SPOKANE, Wash. - One person remains hospitalized after an early-morning house fire that led to the arrest of a teenage girl.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, deputies first responded to a fire at an apartment in the 10200 block of E. 4th in Spokane Valley at approximately 3:50 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 28.
Deputies learned the four adults living at the home were able to escape the flames but a 15-year-old girl's location was unknown.
Initial information received from the adult victims indicated they woke up due to fire alarms, which gave them time to escape. Some reported smelling gasoline and described seeing a path or trail of fire.
A few minutes later, the teenage girl appeared, walking toward the home.
Deputies developed probable cause to arrest the girl, charging her with first-degree arson and four counts of first-degree attempted murder. She was taken and booked into the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center.
Major Crimes and Fire investigators responded to the scene to continue the investigation and process the scene for evidence.
One of the adults remains hospitalized for treatment of non-life-threatening burns and cuts to his feet, legs and hands.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with expenses, which can be found HERE.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Crews are investigating an early morning house fire, that was put out Monday.
The homeowner told KHQ that her 15-year-old daughter admitted to starting the house fire, while speaking with authorities.
It happened at 14th and Dartmouth at Spokane Valley.
The 15-year-old has been arrested for First Degree Arson and 4 counts of Attempted Murder.
No injuries have been reported.
