An incredible moment played out at Dallas International Airport Thursday morning.

An entire terminal paused as the remains of a Vietnam Veteran were brought back home.

A reporter from Canada's Global News happened to be at the airport and documented the patriotic moment.

"Our incoming plane is carrying the remains of an American pilot shot down over Vietnam in 1967," Jackson Proskow wrote. " His remains were only recently recovered and identified and brought back to the US."

Proskow elaborated further: "When Captain Knight left from this very airport in 1967 to fight in Vietnam his five-year-old son came to the airport and waved goodbye. It was the last time he would ever see his father alive."

"Today the pilot bringing Captain Knight back to Dallas is his son," Proskow said as the entire terminal had gathered to watch the arrival.

Proskow had been waiting for his flight home to Washington DC from El Paso and said it was a privilege to witness the moment.

"Incredible moment to watch. The entire airport fell silent," Proskow said.

He further explained that it was announced over the intercom and American flags were handed out at the gate.

"The gate agent was very emotional as he told the story over the PA," Proskow said.

An obituary says Col. Roy Abner Knight, Jr. was shot down while attacking a target on Ho Chi Minh Trail iN Laos.

52 years after saying goodbye to his father, he actually has the opportunity to return him home for a proper goodbye and burial.

