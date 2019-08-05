A Texas vet says never in his career has he seen such a special delivery: 20 pups born to one dog.
The score was born to mom Luna, a rescue lab mix.
Luna was running loose on a local Texas road and picked up by animal control and when her labor wasn't progressing, animal control called in reinforcements.
The vet ended up performing a c-section.
"There really wasn't a lot of time to kind of think and process how many were coming out but it seemed like it would just never end," Dr. Roy Wilmeth said.
A rescue group is stepping in to take Luna and her pups. They will help bottle feed the brood since Luna can't keep up. When they're weaned, volunteers will find them a fur-ever home.