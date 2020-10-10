A Spokane staple was recently named as having the "The Best Hole in the Wall Fried Chicken in the State of Washington" by MSN.com.
The Park Inn, aka The PI, received the honor for the second year in a row by the website.
I visited with Owner Marcus Schmick and Kitchen Manager Martin Palacios on Thursday who both agreed the title means a lot.
"There's a lot of credit behind it because you're going against the best," Schmick said.
And he's not wrong. When you think of great fried chicken, eastern Washington probably isn't the first place that comes to mind, but Spokane has some pretty good fried chicken at places like Chicken-N-Mo, Ezell's, Maxwell House and many more, so the fact that the PI is getting recognition for their chicken is pretty cool and not lost on Schmick, Palacios or the staff at the historic restaurant.
"It's a big honor. It's not saying were the best chicken because we're the only place, but I mean for the whole state you've got Rosco's in Seattle, Ezell's, which is growing fast and Chicken-N-Mo, which is is a staple of Spokane," Schmick said. "So for us to get these accolades means a lot."
As far as criteria for receiving such an honor, the Cheapism article from MSN says "We examine customer reviews and expert recommendations to find fried chicken joints in every state that offer fantastic chicken in an unpretentious atmosphere."
While there's no plaque or certificate sent to The Park Inn from MSN, just a virtual pat on the back, the Park Inn doesn't do it for trophies. Their walls are already proudly filled with the history of the Lilac City, which has been so good to them over the years.
"Spokane really takes care of its own and especially local," Schmick said. "They take care of local business, local small businesses and we take care of each other here. That's what we do."
While I don't consider myself a fried chicken connoisseur by any means, Schmick and Palacios were kind enough to fry me up an order, complete with the largest jojo fries I've ever seen (essentially just two potatoes quartered) and let me stuff my face and I have to say, it lived up to the hype.
Where's your favorite fried chicken joint? Let me know on my Facebook page!
