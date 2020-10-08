You can hear the horns honking and you can see the smiles, waves and thumbs up from passing motorists as a man known as Alex to some, "Dad" to a few, and now "Roller Dad" to many pushes his kids to school.
"It's kind of embarrassing though, honestly," Alex said as he nervously laughed. "Yeah, some lady calls me 'Roller Dad.'"
Roller Dad? Yeah.
Alex Lopez's family is down to one car and with his wife needing it for work but the kids still needing to get to school on time, there was a hurdle to clear. Lopez told me he tried walking the 3/4 of a mile or so to Shiloh Hills but anyone with a 3-year-old, myself included, will tell you no matter how far you're walking, it's never a quick trip.
So Lopez improvised the only way a dad can.
"I ended up going to Walmart and got this trike here and I ended up putting her (his 3-year-old daughter, Aravilla) there, and I got this little carrier backpack I got my son (Julian) in there," Lopez said.
With his oldest daughter, Grace, has a Frozen scooter.
And Lopez? Lopez has hover shoes.
The whole family has a set of wheels (or at least a ride on some in Julian's case) and the family's morning trip to school gets cut from 30 minutes down to about ten minutes.
I don't even have to ask, but I'm fairly confident my wife would never let me attempt what Lopez has been doing for about 2 weeks now, and after feeling the wobbliness of my legs when I tested out Lopez's skates, I totally understand. But Alex makes it look effortless.
Alex's wife was hesitant at first, too. It took a little convincing. Alex assured her, and anyone else who might look at it with concern, that he's definitely thinking of his children's safety first.
"They're actually pretty safe," Lopez said. "They look dangerous but once you're on there, it's just like standing on a surface and it's like you're standing up. You just have to have that nice little balance. I try to go as slow as I can and not do anything that's going to endanger him (Julian) or anything."
With his wife onboard (so to speak), Alex and Julian have been dropping off and picking up Aravilla and Grace since school started.
Lopez's method of transportation has earned him a bit of notoriety.
"I do get a lot of people pulling me over and giving me a thumbs up and telling me how much of a good job I'm doing," Lopez said. "I just try to be a dad, ya know?"
Lopez's wife works all the way out in Spokane Valley and he told me she began hearing rumblings of a man on a skateboard taking his kids to school.
"My wife's kind of like, 'I hope they're not talking about you,'" he joked.
They were. <-- *Please read this part in Ron Howard's voice, a la Arrested Development
"Ends up being they're like 'Yeah I guess he doesn't have a skateboard. It's two skates' and she was like, 'Oh yeah, I know him'", Lopez said grinning.
His daughters, although a bit shy when I asked them about it, have a lot of fun walking - or riding - to school with their dad and from the smiles, waves and honks Alex gets on the short trip to school, so do a lot of other people.
"One of her (Grace) friend's moms came up to me and was like, 'You're a hero!' and I'm like, 'Nah'.
Just a dad, doing what he can. On hover shoes.
