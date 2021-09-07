SPOKANE, WASH- The Winter Olympics are just around the corner which means it’s time to get out your ice skates and get to practicing!
The Lilac City Figure Skating Club posted to Instagram announcing that the fall series of learn to skate will be starting next week!
The club itself is one of the oldest USAFSA Charters in the county and is known for having an active role in helping send skaters to the Winter Olympics.
So who knows, by the end of this class you could be gold medal ready and doing triple axels!
Classes will take place Wednesday and Saturday and you can follow this link for more.
